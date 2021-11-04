Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will hold an emergency meeting with the country's mayors and governors on Friday to discuss fast-tracking the COVID-19 vaccination program across the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he wants local government units to face sanctions for problems in their COVID-19 vaccination drive. He noted the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines was "weak" at the regional and provincial levels.

DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III said Thursday that outside Metro Manila, Cordillera administrative region has the highest vaccination rate with 39 percent. Other areas are only averaging at least 30 percent, while Bangsamoro region only has nine percent vaccination rate.

"Magkakaroon po tayo ng emergency meeting tomorrow... para masabi sa kanila yung mga dapat gawin para ma-fast track yung pagbabakuna," he said in an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Densing said LGUs do not have any excuse for their slow vaccination rate.

"Sobra-sobra po ang bakuna on the ground. I think, kung di ako nagkakamali, around 30-40 million plus ang nadistribute na sa iba't ibang lokal na gobyerno," he said.

Local officials and department heads can face neglect of duty and misconduct charges for vaccine wastage or unjustified failure to ramp up the immunization program, DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said last week.

The Philippines has recorded some 2. million overall coronavirus infections and over 43,000 deaths.

At least 27.4 million of the country's 109 million population have been fully inoculated so far, authorities said.

RELATED VIDEO