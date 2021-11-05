

MANILA— The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday ordered an investigation into a viral TikTok video of a teacher “insinuating a potential child abuse action.”

In a statement, Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones said she wants appropriate sanctions to be imposed on the teacher who she did not name.

“The Department of Education (DepEd), as an institution trusted to protect the rights of every Filipino learner, does not tolerate any forms of abuse towards children,” Briones said.

Briones instructed the Regional Director of DepEd Central Luzon to conduct the investigation.

The DepEd chief also reminded teachers and non-teaching personnel to always subject words and actions to the highest degree of ethical and professional standards.

“As teachers and public servants, we must always champion a safe and nurturing learning environment for children, where physical, verbal, sexual and other forms of abuse and discrimination are renounced,” she said.

She added that DepEd will continue to strengthen its policies and capacity-building activities to further promote advocacy of protecting learners against abuse.