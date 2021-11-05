A man installs Christmas lanterns at the Greenhills Shopping Center Night Market during its launch on Nov. 4, 2021. The night market is one of the mall’s attractions for the upcoming Christmas season and will be open from Nov. 4, 2021 to Jan. 7, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA— The coronavirus alert level system first tested in Metro Manila would be expanded nationwide by Dec. 1, the Department of Health said on Friday.

Government began the pilot rollout of the 5-level COVID-19 alert system and accompanying granular lockdowns in mid-September, before expanding it to several other areas in a bid to spur business activity.

"Mayroon na ho tayong areas ngayon na bago na makakasama sa pilot implementation next week and then hanggang sa dulo po ng Nobyembre," said DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Pagdating po ng Dec. 1, buong populasyon na po or buong areas of the country will be part of the shift in policy at mag-uumpisa na po tayo ng full implementation nito," she said in a Palace press briefing.

(We have areas that will be part of the pilot implementation next week and then until the end of November. By Dec. 1, the whole population or the whole country will shift to this policy and we will start its full implementation.)

Metro Manila on Friday shifted to Alert Level 2 from Alert 3, allowing more businesses to reopen as coronavirus cases declined.

"Nakita natin in NCR when we started off, it was effective. Nakita natin napababa ang kaso because of these different interventions at sinunod na ho natin ang ibang lugar. Ang aim po natin, mapalawak po natin ang implementasyon sa buong bansa by Dec. 1," Vergeire said.

(We saw that in NCR, when we started off, it was effective. We saw the cases declined because of these different interventions and we rolled it out in other areas. Our aim is to expand the implementation to the whole country by Dec. 1.)

The Philippines on Friday tallied 2,376 more COVID-19 infections, raising the country's total to 2,797,986. This is the 4th straight day that new infections were below 3,000, data showed.

