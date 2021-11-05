The fishermen were caught using improvised air compressors, a violation under the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1988. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard.

MANILA— A commercial fishing vessel and two small boats with 57 fishermen on board were apprehended due to illegal fishing in waters off Aborlan in Palawan on Thursday, the Philippine Coast Guard said.



Officers from the PCG Station in Puerto Princesa and the Aborlan Bantay Dagat proceeded to the area after receiving an intelligence report and spotted the fishermen using improvised air compressors.

In a statement, the PCG said this is in violation of Republic Act 10654 or The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 which bans the use of active fishing gears such as an air compressor because it also catches smaller fish.

“Upon safety inspection supplemented by substantial pieces of evidence found on board, the team issued an Enforcement Inspection Apprehension Report (EIAR) and a Certificate of Orderly Inspection (COI) received by the boat captain, Gregorio Argulles Abong,” the PCG said.

As of Friday, the apprehended fishermen, their fishing boats and confiscated paraphernalia remained under the custody of the PCG Command Outpost Apurawan while the illegally caught fish were turned over to the barangay captain of Barangay Apurawan for proper disposition.