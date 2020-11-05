Storm Siony may hit Batanes early Friday

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

(UPDATE) Severe Tropical Storm Siony maintained its strength as it continued to move closer to Batanes and Babuyan Islands Thursday evening, according to weather bureau PAGASA.

Siony was last spotted 170 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes at 10 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph, said PAGASA in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

It is moving west northwest at 20 kph.

Siony is forecast to reach typhoon category in the next 36 hours with a peak intensity of 110 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 2 was raised over the following areas, where 61 to 21 kph winds may cause ight to moderate damge to high risk structures, damage nipa and cogon houses and down wooden electric posts:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

TCWS no. 1 was hoisted in the following areas, where 30 to 60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes)

Northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Calanasan)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra)

From Thursday to Friday, Siony's passage will bring moderate to heavy rains over areas under TCWS no. 2 and light to moderate with at time heavy rains in areas under TCWS no. 1.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said a low pressure area east of Visayas may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday.

It is heading towards Eastern Visayas and may reach the area by Saturday. It may also develop into tropical depression "Tonyo" within the next 48 to 72 hours.