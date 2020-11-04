Storm Siony bears down on northern Luzon

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

MANILA— Severe tropical storm Siony maintained its strength as it moves slowly towards extreme northern Luzon, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The country's 19th tropical cyclone, which comes as provinces in Bicol reel from devastation due to Super Typhoon Rolly, was last estimated 670 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes as of 10 p.m., packing maximum winds of 95 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph, PAGASA said.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where 30 to 60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

Eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Balintang Islands, Babuyan Islands, Didicas Islands, and Camiguin Islands including their adjoining islets)

PAGASA also said it will possibly hoist TCWS no. 3 in areas along the projected track of the storm.

Siony is currently moving west at a slow pace, but is expected to pick up speed in the next 48 hours.

It will likely intensify into a typhoon and make landfall or closely approach the vicinity of Batanes or Babuyan Islands on Friday.

Projected track of Severe tropical storm Siony. PAGASA image

The troughs of both Siony and Rolly will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers over Pangasinan and most parts of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.