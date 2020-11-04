Storm signal no.2 up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Siony' approaches

MANILA - Storm signal no. 2 was raised in parts of extreme northern Luzon early Thursday as severe tropical storm Siony approached, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 19th storm this year was last estimated 985 kilometers west of Southern Luzon as of 4 a.m., packing maximum winds of 95 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

It is moving west southwest at 10 kph and is forecast to hit land or make a close approach in the vicinity of Batanes or Babuyan Islands between Friday morning and noon.

Siony is expected to strengthen into a typhoon with a peak intensity of 120 kph by Friday morning as it passes near or over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area, PAGASA said.

On Thursday, it will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, most parts of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Miamaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, and Mindanao.

PAGASA warned flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas as highly susceptible to these hazards.

The following areas were placed under signal no.2, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

Batanes

eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Balintang Isl., Babuyan Isl., Didicas Isl., and Camiguin Isl. including their adjoining islets)

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

rest of Babuyan Islands

northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes)

northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Calanasan),

and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra)