Sara Duterte, other officials visits typhoon-hit Marinduque, Albay

Handout photo

MANILA - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio flew all the way to Marinduque to personally deliver to staunch ally House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco donations for victims of typhoons Quinta and Rolly.

She turned over financial assistance and 150 sacks of rice for Marinduqueños.

Sen. Imee Marcos, Deputy Speaker and 1-Pacman Party-list Rep. Mikee Romero, Navotas Rep. John Ray Tiangco and Valenzuela 1st District Rep. Wes Gatchalian also went to Marinduque to join the relief efforts organized by Velasco for the typhoon victims.

Still reeling from the damage left behind by Quinta, Marinduque did not escape the wrath of Rolly. Both typhoons brought heavy rains and strong winds that caused power outages, massive flooding and damage to vital infrastructures on the island province.

Duterte meanwhile also brought aid to storm-hit Albay.

Rolly, which struck parts of the country Sunday, is said to be the strongest tropical cyclone of the year.