'Biden Lugaw!' Trump election rigging claim amuses Robredo daughters

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo's daughters on Wednesday poked fun at US President Donald Trump's allegation that he is being cheated after losing several key states, saying the narrative was reminiscent of the 2016 elections in the Philippines.

"Uy parang may ganitong linyahan din dito nung 2016," Tricia Robredo, the Vice President's second daughter, wrote on Twitter.

(There seems to be a similar narritive here in 2016.)

Jillian, the youngest of the 3 sisters, replied: "Baka paggising lamang na si Biden sa key states kung saan lamang si Trump tapos sasabihin dinaya."

(Maybe when they woke up, Biden took the lead so Trump is now saying he was cheated.)

Tricia then replied: " Biden Lugaw!", a swipe at their mother's critics who call her "Leni lugaw."

"Lugaw," the Filipino term for porridge, is a slang term used to refer to dumb people.

Aika, the eldest of the Robredo siblings, joined her sisters with a "Rice porridge! Biden!" tweet.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. had accused the girls' mother of cheating in the 2016 vice presidential race after he lost to Mrs. Robredo by some 250,000 votes.

After the Marcos-demanded recount, Robredo's margin widened to 263,473 votes.