Public urged to use PHIVOLCS-developed app to report disaster

Residents of Purok 4 and Purok 6 in Barangay San Francisco return to the location of their homes in Guinobatan Albay on November 03, 2020, days after boulders and sand swept through the community during the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly last November 1. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The state seismology bureau on Thursday said the public should use a tool it developed to report local disasters.

Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr., chief of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), said the public can use the Report a Disaster app through the Situation Data Mapper.

“We are asking people because of the recent tropical cyclone super typhoon Rolly, because of the strong winds, flood, and the lahar that it has produced, for crowdsourcing so that people could report a disaster,” Solidum said.

Rolly left P5.8 billion in infrastructure damage in Bicol after pummeling Luzon on Sunday. The world's strongest typhoon so far this year also killed 20 people.

Solidum said the app will be used in the reporting of all types of disasters in the country such as volcanic eruption, lahar, typhoon, flood, storm surge, earthquake, tsunami, landslide, sinkholes and other hazards.

“The first survey is a very general survey where people can report the hazard or the disaster that has happened,” said Solidum.

He said pictures and videos can be posted.



“If they are interested after conducting the general survey, they can also fill up a more detailed survey so that they can hep us in refining our assessment tool for possible impacts related strong winds, floods and even lahar so that in the next future events we can improve the forecasted impact,” he said.

The data, he said, will be shared with other government agencies and the academe.

Users can send their report by accessing the link at bit.ly/reportdisaster.

“We are developing the URL within the week so that people can easily access this and report disasters to us,” he said.