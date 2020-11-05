PH to give COVID-19 vaccine to citizens for free: inoculation czar

Commuters head to the relcoated bus loading and unloading area along Agham Road in Quezon City on October 15, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine government will shoulder the cost of COVID-19 vaccine of its citizens, an official tapped to lead the importation and distribution program said Thursday.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. had said government is looking to procure some 24 million vaccines within the first quarter of next year, and it could roll out the immunization program in the middle of 2021 at the earliest.

Should vaccine development face roadblocks, the earliest the program may begin is late 2021, he added.

"Unang-una po sa lahat, katulad ng sinabi ng ating mahal na Presidente na 'yung vaccine, kung maging available po 'yan, 'yan po ay ibibigay nating libre sa ating mamamayan, lalong lalo na po ang ating mahihirap at frontliners, at saka mga essential workers," he said in a virtual press briefing.

(First of all, like what our dear President said, if the vaccine becomes available, we will give it for free to all citizens, especially to the poor, and our frontliners and essential workers.)

"We will make it very accessible to the public, particularly po dun sa ating most vulnerable people, at saka mga (and) indigents. The President already gave us the instruction na uunahin po talaga ang ating (we will prioritize) poor communities at (and the) vulnerable sector."

The government has formed a team composed of experts on vaccination, logistics, information and diplomatic arrangement and procurement, Galvez said.

The team has drafted a vaccine road map that awaits President Rodrigo Duterte's approval, he added.

"(Ang) binibigay nating paaalala sa ating mamamayan, kailangan po (sa) ating minimum health standard ang compliance natin ay andun pa rin po. Yung pag-iingat, living with the virus, kailangan habang hinihintay natin ang vaccine," Galvez said.

(We remind the public to strictly comply with minimum health standards. We need to be careful and live with the virus as we await the vaccine.)

The Philippines as of Wednesday reported 388,137 cases of COVID-19, of which 31,679 were considered active, 349,091 were recoveries and 7,367 were fatalities.

The health department earlier said it was hopeful that the entire country could shift to more lenient quarantine protocols by the first quarter of 2021, should local government units be able to sufficiently comply with standards on prevention, contact-tracing and treatment.