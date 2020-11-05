With COVID-19 vaccine coming, Filipinos to see better days soon: Malacañang

Jeepney drivers wait for motorists in front of their jeepney parking area as they solicit help along Rizal Avenue in Manila on June 22, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday said Filipinos will eventually see better days, even as the Philippines continued battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tingin ko naman po, from now on bubuti ang buhay natin, palabas na po ang bakuna at natututo na tayo mabuhay bagama’t nandiyan ang COVID-19,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

(I think from now on our lives will be better. The vaccine will be released soon and we learned to go on with our lives despite the COVID-19 pandemic.)

A survey from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed that 82 percent of Filipinos said their quality of life worsened in the past year.

Roque said the survey's outcome could be owed to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Nalulungkot tayo diyan (SWS results) pero ‘yan naman po ay dahil sa pandemya,” he said.

(We are sad but the pandemic could have factored in the survey’s results.)

The -76 score in September 2020, considered by SWS as "catastrophic," is among the worst trends in SWS survey history.

The pollster earlier recorded a -78 in May and -72 in July amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Philippines in mid-March implemented one of the world's longest lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus. To date, Metro Manila and several areas remain under general community quarantine until the end of November.

Philippines may start inoculating COVID-19 vaccines to the public by May next year if everything will go according to plan, said Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr, who was recently tapped to lead the importation and distribution program.

PH's economic woes

Almost half of all Filipino adults, or around 27.3 million individuals, were jobless, according to the SWS national mobile phone survey conducted last July.

SWS said its survey found adult joblessness at a record-high 45.5 percent of the adult labor force, as the COVID-19 crisis severely disrupted the economy.

Aside from local workers, many overseas Filipinos lost their jobs and were repatriated due to COVID-19.

Remittances, meawnwhile, could contract by as much as 5 percent this year, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Benjamin Diokno earlier said.

The Philippines also fell into recession after the second quarter gross domestic product plummeted to 16.5 percent. Diokno earlier said 4th quarter would be much better.

To further boost recovery, the Department of Trade and Industry has allowed several industries under GCQ to operate at 100 percent capacity. Restaurant dine-in, take out and delivery were also allowed to operate 24/7.