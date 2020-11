From Phivolcs website

MANILA - A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit Surigao del Norte early Thursday morning, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic temblor struck at 2:27 a.m. approximately 9 km southeast of Burgos town with a depth of 26 km.

Instrumental Intensity 2 was felt in Surigao City.

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage to structure are not expected.