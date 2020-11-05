Gov’t workers affected by Quinta, Rolly may take 5-day leave: CSC

A scene in the seaside barangay of Sugod in Tiwi, Albay on November 4, 2020, three days after Super Typhoon Rolly hit the region. Most of the residents of the barangay have started to return after evacuating to higher ground. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Thursday reminded government workers who were affected by typhoons Quinta and Rolly that they can avail of a special 5-day emergency leave.

In a statement, the CSC said two memorandums issued in 2012 allow government employees affected by natural calamities or disasters to take a special leave.

The declaration of state of calamity by the President or the local council in the affected area shall be the basis of the leave.

“However, in case a specific area was not declared to be under a state of calamity, the head of agency may still grant the special emergency leave based on proof or evidence to be presented by the employee or relevant news accounts,” the CSC said.

The commission said the privilege may be used for or during any of the following: urgent repair and clean-up of damaged house, being stranded in affected areas, disease or illness of employees brought by natural calamity or disaster, or caring of immediate family members affected by natural calamity or disaster.

The CSC added that an extension of leave may be granted, subject to the discretion of the head of the government agency and the agency’s internal policy on the matter.

“Agencies are urged to come up with internal guidelines in the grant of the special emergency leave,” it said.

Over the weekend, Rolly, a super typhoon at its peak, brought ferocious winds and torrential rains to southern areas of Luzon, knocking down power and communication lines, and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee from their homes.

At least 17 people died from Rolly’s onslaught in the Bicol region, according to local disaster officials.

A week earlier, Quinta also lashed almost the same areas, affecting nearly 850,000 people, and leaving 23 dead, 39 injured and six missing.



