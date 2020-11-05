DPWH to issue show-cause orders to employees involved in alleged irregularities

The Department of Public Works and Highways will issue show-cause orders to its employees involved in 10 allegedly anomalous cases, its chief Mark Villar said Thursday.

MANILA - The Department of Public Works and Highways will ask its employees to explain their involvement in 10 allegedly anomalous cases as part of its corruption investigation, its chief said Thursday.

The agency had formed its own task force after lawmakers flagged some P345.25-billion in lump sum lodged in the DPWH's proposed 2021 budget and alleged "kickbacks" from contractors.

"So far we've already reviewed all the cases and we’re gonna issue show-cause orders to all those involved. After we do the show-cause we’ll be able to build a more or less solid picture," DPWH Secretary Mark Villar told ANC's Headstart.

"I don’t wanna specify until we've really looked into it. We’re looking at around 10 cases simultaneously."

Aside form DPWH personnel, the agency is also "holding contractors accountable for their projects" and has blacklisted some 25 contractors, Villar said. The DPWH will send a list to ANC, he added.

The DPWH chief, meantime, defended estimates in the agency's P680 billion proposed budget for 2021.

"We work on estimates. A lot of these projects are continuous projects. For example, not all bypass we can fund in a single year," he said.

"Whatever comes out we will accept and we’ll implement. For me it’s very simple, that’s the power of Congress ultimately. I will explain our budget as best I can."