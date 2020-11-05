DFA: 30 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; no new fatalities

MANILA — The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,410 with 30 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday.

Only 3,218 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,364 of those infected have recovered, while 828 have died.

05 November 2020



Today, the DFA reports no new fatality due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, there are 30 new confirmed cases and 7 new recoveries among our nationals in Asia and the Pacific and Europe, (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/PBzu8yZkN9 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 5, 2020

The DFA also reported 7 new recoveries and no new fatalities on Thursday.

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 broke down as follows by region: 533 in the Asia Pacific, 197 in Europe, 2,332 in the Middle East and Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 389,725 people. The tally includes 7,409 deaths, 349,543 recoveries, and 32,773 active infections.

Watch more in iWantTFC



