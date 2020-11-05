Daulah Islamiyah sub-leader killed in Sultan Kudarat: military

According to authorities, the Daulah Islamiyah sub-leader was also involved in a General Santos City bombing and an assassination of a police captain. AFP Western Mindanao Command/handout

MANILA — Government forces on Wednesday killed in a 2-minute firefight in Sultan Kudarat province what they said is a Daulah Islamiyah sub-leader.

The suspected militant, Jazzer Nilong, also known as Khalid Dl Nilong, was neutralized by combined forces of the Philippine Army's 7th Infantry Batallion, the local police, PNP Special Action Force, and intelligence operatives around Wednesday noon at Purok Hiligaynon, Barangay Saliao in the municipality of Esperanza, said AFP Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr.

No one from the government side was hurt, according to the military’s statement to the press.

Nilong has a warrant of arrest for frustrated murder issued by a General Santos City Regional Trial Court, said Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong, commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade.

Capulong said the slain militant was also involved in a General Santos City bombing and an assassination of a police officer.

Seized from Nilong were a Cal. 45 Pistol Norinco, one-piece 60mm unfused mortar, a rifle grenade with bull trap, an electric blasting cap, battery, improvised thrown ammunition, 2 improvised non-electric blasting cap, 4 fired cartridge case of cal. 9mm, and 2 heat-sealed sachet which contained what authorities believed to be shabu, the statement said.

"The target sensed the presence of the government forces who were conducting surveillance [operations]. He immediately drew his gun and fired upon the operatives and so they were forced to retaliate,” Vinluan said.

The explosives and said bomb materials were placed under the custody of the EOD team. The other items were turned over to the custody of Esperanza police.

The AFP Wesmincom said the Daulah Islamiyah is an ISIS-inspired extremist group that follows the ideology of Wahhabism.

“Those who are not part of the Daulah Islamiyah group are their targets, be it state forces or non-state forces, and they do terroristic activities such as killing, kidnapping, and bombing,” it said.