2 volcanic quakes rock Mayon volcano; Alert Level 1 remains: Phivolcs

MANILA - Two volcanic earthquakes were recorded during the 24-hour observation period on Mayon Volcano, the state seismic bureau reported Thursday.

As of 8 a.m., Phivolcs Mayon Volcano Bulletin said that moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes crept downward, drifting east.

Phivolcs said sulfur dioxide emission was last measured below baseline average at 436 ton/day on October 29, 2020.

It said electronic tilt data also showed non-steady inflation from late 2019 to mid-2020 followed by a short-term deflation of middle slopes since July 2020.

“Overall, the Mayon edifice is still inflated with respect to baseline parameters,” it stated.

Mayon Volcano is still at an abnormal condition,Phivolcs said, categorizing it under Alert Level 1.

The public is advised to refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius permanent danger zone due to dangers of rockfalls, landslides, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit.

Active stream or river channels and areas identified as lahar-prone should be avoided especially during extreme weather conditions.

The heavy rains and strong winds from the recent onslaught of supertyphoon Rolly in Bicol region triggered lahar flow that buried homes in thick mud in Guinobatan, Albay.