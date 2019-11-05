Quiel intensifies into tropical storm, to dump heavy rains over parts of Luzon

Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA—Tropical depression Quiel intensified into a tropical storm at 8 p.m. Tuesday, state weather agency PAGASA said.

The weather disturbance may intensify into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours, but is unlikely to hit land, the agency added.

Quiel and the tail-end of a cold front will bring moderate to occasional heavy rains over northern Luzon, Zambales and Bataan until Wednesday night.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may prevail over Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, Palawan and Western Visayas.

PAGASA warned that sea travel was risky, especially for small sea vessels, over the northern seaboard of northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions.

Quiel was last seen at 500 kilometers west-southwest of Subic, Zambales, packing 65 kilometers per hour (kph) winds near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

PAGASA is also monitoring a typhoon with international name Halong outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

The typhoon was last spotted 3,020 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, packing 205 kph winds near the center and gusts of up to 250 kph.

Halong is moving west-northwest at a speed of 10 kph and is not expected to enter PAR, the agency added.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for the latest weather updates.