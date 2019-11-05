LPA off Zambales now a tropical depression

PAGASA

MANILA—A low-pressure area (LPA) off Zambales has developed into a tropical depression early Tuesday, state weather agency PAGASA said.

The weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday and will be named "Quiel," weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.

Packing 45 kilometer per hour (kph) winds near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph, the tropical depression was last spotted 610 kilometers west-southwest of Iba, Zambales.

The trough or extension of the tropical depression will bring scattered rains over Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Cavite and Batangas.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley Region will also experience scattered rains due to a frontal system or boundary between air masses with different temperatures.

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will also dump scattered rains over Caraga and Davao Region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather with chances of isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

