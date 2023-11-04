Terminals, ports calm down after Undas rush

Bus drivers and conductors call out passengers at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City on March 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News, file

MANILA — Terminals in the capital recorded fewer passengers heading to the provinces as the Undas 2023 commemoration reaches its twilight.

As of 9 a.m., the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

management had recorded foot traffic of more than 27,000.

According to some ticketing clerks, many trips going to the Bicol Region and other areas have vacant seats, unlike last week when trips were fully-booked.

“Medyo matumal na ang pasahero kasi lahat ng pasahero nasa Bicol na,” ticket clerk Leonel Cellona said.

(There are only a few passengers because everyone is already in Bicol.)

He added there is a slight shortage of buses in Bicol due to the high number of passengers.

“Yung mga pasahero natin medyo kinukulang ang bus sa Bicol , so medyo punuan na po ang balikan from Bicol to Manila, nagdadagdag naman kami ng extra buses pero as of now kulang pa rin,” he said.

(With the number of passngers, we have a shortage of buses in Bicol, so it is more difficult to get a bus to Manila from Bicol. We have added extra buses but there aren't enouugh right now.)

Ticketing clerks for Roll On/Roll Off trips going Visayas and Mindanao also said, they have noted fewer passengers since October 31.

“Ang mga pasahero nandon sa Samar, papunta na dito sa Manila,” Irish Sandot said.

(The passengers are in Samar and they will come back soon.

Meanwhile some travelers opted to travel on Saturday to avoid the rush last week.

“Hindi kami sumabay sa uwiian, pauwi na po kami ng probinsya,” Jocelyn Alarba of Buhi, Camarines Sur, said.

(We did not join the rush. We are only now going to the province.)

Fernando Moral also avoided the exodus last week and is only now heading to Polangui, Albay.

“Wala nang hassle, marami na ang nag-uwian,” he said.

(There's no more hassle because many have already gone home.)

PITX management expects a surge of passengers from the provinces starting Sunday and on until Monday morning.

Meanwhile, fewer passengers were also noted at the Manila Harbor Port, with just one vessel sailing to Iloilo and Bacolod.

On Saturday morning, a ship from Iloilo and Bacolod arrived with only 275 passengers.