Several Filipinos repatriated from Lebanon

A group of seven individuals, including six Filipinos and a Filipino-Lebanese, were repatriated from Lebanon on Saturday due to the volatile situation in the country.

They were welcomed and assisted by the staff from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) upon arrival at the NAIA.

Among them is the family of Alberta Abuseyo, which consists of two children, her son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

According to Abuseyo, she had been living in Lebanon for a long time and married a Lebanese national, so experiencing conflict was not new to her.

"2006 was so devastating talagang bomba, bomba, bomba...Nitong lately natakot ako kasi may dalawa akong anak tapos may apo pa ako," Abuseyo shared.

One of her children has multiple sclerosis, and the sound of bombs triggers the condition.

The situation has also affected her granddaughter, who has become increasingly nervous. Due to the constant bombings, the children have stopped attending school.

"The bombing is coming to our house... everytime the bomb will drop our house is really shaking," Abuseyo expressed with concern.

Her main motivation for repatriation is to protect her grandchildren from the suffering faced by the people in Palestine.

"I don't want my grandchildren to suffer like what's happening in Palestine so better to come home early to go away from them," she said.

For the meantime, they will stay with relatives in Laguna.

Abuseyo said once the situation in Lebanon improves, they plan to return to the country.