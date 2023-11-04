More Filipinos in Gaza to cross into Egypt by Sunday: DFA

Residents evacuate from Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, in Gaza on Thursday. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Filipinos in Gaza have been allowed to cross the border to Egypt by Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said 134 Filipinos have been approved to leave Hamas-run Gaza and would be able to leave the area in batches.

"Naalala niyo sinabi ng Pangulo na bibigyan ng israel ng permit ang ating mga Pilipino — 134 na lang — by Saturday. Kumpirmado, na-receive natin yung approval ng 134 na lang na natitira para makalabas," De Vega said on Teleradyo Serbisyo.

(It has been confirmed. We received the approval for the 143 remaining Filipinos to leave.)

"Mag-uumpisa sila makalabas bukas, pero hindi sila sabay-sabay," he added.

(They will start to leave tomorrow, but not at the same time.)

Only 43 willing to leave Gaza

The problem, however, is that their Palestinian spouses were not allowed to leave Gaza with them. Only 43 Filipinos expressed their willingness to leave because of this issue, he said.

"Hindi sila aalis kung wala ang pamilya nila. Ang problema, wala tayong paraan, well, makikiusap tayo sa Israel at sa Egypt," he said.

(They will not leave their family behind.)

"Pero na sa kanila yun eh, yung authorization na kasama ang Palestinians so nanawagan ang ating ambassador, kinakausap sila na puwede naman silang bumalik ng Gaza kapag tapos na. So malalalaman natin kung ilan ang tatawid," he added.

(Our ambassador is hoping they can leave with their Palestinian relatives and that they will return to Gaza when the situation is over. So, we will find out how many will leave.)

"Kapag nagme-message sila sa amin: inhumane daw kung hindi kasama ang spouse... yung security issues hindi kami nag-decide niyan."

(They tell us that it is inhumane to leave their spouse, but that is not our decision.)

Filipinos only passing through

Filipinos who will enter Egypt only have 3 days to stay, as they were only given temporary visas.

De Vega vowed the government would shoulder their accommodation and transport expenses during the time.

Egypt this week announced that the most badly wounded, foreigners, and dual nationals could flee Gaza, which has suffered weeks of relentless bombardment by Israel.

Two Filipino health workers working with Doctors Without Borders have left Gaza through the Rafah crossing, which was opened on Wednesday for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said the Israeli government has promised to allow Filipinos to leave Gaza either by today or tomorrow, Saturday.

At least 4 Filipinos have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, officials said.