Makati lone PH finalist in 2023 World Smart Cities Awards

People walk at the business district of Makati City on March 01, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Makati is the only finalist from the Philippines and the Asia Pacific for the World Smart Cities Awards this year, the city government said on Saturday.

Makati was shortlisted for the City Award category in the international competition along with Sunderland, United Kingdom; Cascais, Portugal; İzmir, Turkey; Curitiba, Brazil; and Barranquilla, Colombia.

This is the first time that Makati is a finalist in this category, said Mayor Abby Binay. It was also a finalist under the Innovation category last 2019.

Based on the Smart City Expo World Congress website, this award is given to cities that were able to craft global strategies that could be implemented to their residents.

"These internationally acclaimed prizes recognize and support innovative city strategies, projects and ideas that can make an impact on citizens’ lives and turn our cities into better places to live," information from the website showed.

There were 411 proposals from 63 countries, the Smart City Expo World Congress said. The winner will be announced on Nov. 8, 2023.

Binay said it was challenging to qualify for the category, which was why she was happy Makati became a finalist.

"This platform will not only allow Makati to showcase its achievements but also to share insights, learn from others, and foster international collaboration for building smarter, more sustainable cities worldwide," said Binay.

WHAT THE PROJECT IS

Makati was cited for the use of internet of things (IoT) devices in forming "data-driven policies" and for behavioral transformation of its residents.

IoT refers to when physical objects have sensors, softwares, and connected with the internet. It then forms a network of several devices and exchange information to the cloud.

According to the Smart City Expo World Congress, this "empowers them to be responsible stewards of the city’s resources, leading to sustainable and replicable results."

In a release, the Makati government said the Makati Command Control and Communications Center (C3) will become an IoT platform for the city's disaster risk reduction response efforts.

Projects such as installation of state-of-the-art smart meters to maximize energy and water in public schools, noise pollution sensors, indoor and outdoor air quality monitors, and asset trackers aim to "enhance resource management throughout the city."

Earlier this year, the city also installed solar panels in 9 of its public schools to promote “sustainable energy,” and raise awareness on climate change impacts.

Makati City "continues to strengthen partnerships with international organizations, the private sector, and academe to further enhance the city's initiatives," the local government said.

"This multi-faceted approach ensures that Makati remains at the forefront of innovation and sustainability for the benefit of its residents and the global community," the city added.

Binay said she would attend the awards ceremony in Barcelona, Spain.

