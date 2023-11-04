Lawmakers back 'access agreement' between PH, Japan

Progressive groups raise concern over RAA

Several lawmakers, including leaders of the 19th Congress, welcomed the call of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to strengthen cooperation among like-minded countries to protect maritime order, particularly in the South China Sea.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri also expressed support for the proposed Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the Philippines and Japan. Zubiri expressed confidence majority of senators will also support the deal.

“Kami sa Senado, handa po kami na talakayin itong RAA, kasi kami po ang magraratify niyan. At nakakuha na po ako ng majority. We need more than 16 votes, I believe we have more than that to ratify the RAA in the Senate,” he told the media.

But some minority lawmakers raised concerns over the agreement, citing the possibility that it can lead to abuse of Filipinas.

“Nakakabahala ang sinasabing security agreement na ito sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Japan dahil maaaring magdulot ito ng mga paglabag pa sa karapatang pantao lalo na ng sa kababaihan,” ACT Teachers Party List Representative France Castro said in a statement.

“It is alarming that such a security agreement is being considered between the Philippines and Japan, considering the historical abuses committed by Japan during World War II, particularly against the comfort women,” Gabriela Party List Representative Arlene Brosas added.

Romualdez and Zubiri allayed these concerns.

“Yung mga karanasan ng nakaraan, syempre natuto na rin tayo… Mataas ang kumpyansa natin na magiging smooth itong relasyon natin dito sa RAA,” the House Speaker said.

“Napaka-disiplinado po ng Japanese military self-defense forces. Mayroon naman tayong mga guidelines dito sa RAA na hindi nila pwedeng abusuhin. That is to follow the rule of law of the Philippines,” the Senate President added.

Progressive groups staged a rally outside the House of Representatives to oppose the RAA, which they say may escalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

“The Reciprocal Access Agreement and Official Security Assistance offered by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the Philippines will add to an already volatile mix of military forces that might engulf the region into war instead of averting it,” Bayan Chairperson Teodoro Casino said.

Senator Risa Hontiveros issued assurances that should the deal require Senate’s ratification, they will scrutinize it.

“We will weigh in on how it can be beneficial to the Philippines and mutually beneficial to both countries. Kung maayos ang agreement na iyan, makakadagdag lang siya sa kongkretong multilateral defense and security arrangements na magandang magkaroon ang ating bansa with like-minded nations na gustong mag-uphold ng rule of law at sea, gustong itaguyod ang ating arbitral ruling, at gustong garantiyahin din yung freedom of navigation dito sa West Philippine Sea at sa buong South China Sea,” she said.