Japanese prime minister visits PH Coast Guard

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits the Japan-made patrol ship BRP Teresa Magbanua at the Philippine Coast Guard headquarters in Manila, Philippines, on November 4, 2023. Ezra Acayan/EPA/EFE/Pool

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a visit to the Philippine Coast Guard in Port Area, Manila on Saturday afternoon, where he received a warm welcome aboard the BRP Teresa Magbanua.

During the courtesy visit of Kishida, PCG Commandant CG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach in safeguarding the nation's waters.

He said the Philippines has adopted a whole-of-government approach and that safeguarding maritime interests is not the task of one entity alone, but rather the collective effort of the entire nation and the whole region.

Gavan also emphasized Japan's instrumental role in the Philippine Coast Guard's development, being the first nation to provide assistance when it separated from the Department of Defense in 1998.

Japan has provided ships and training to enhance the capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard.

He said that records show Japan's palpable support, demonstrated through the construction of two 97-meter Multi-Role Response Vessels (MRRVs), ten 44-meter MRRVs, and ten shore-based radar stations. These contributions have significantly enhanced the Philippine Coast Guard's capabilities in maritime security and response operations.

In the morning, Japanese Coast Guard (JCG) Commandant Admiral Shohei Ishii also paid a visit to the BRP Teresa Magbanua, further strengthening the ties between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard.

Gavan highlighted the strong relationship and cooperation between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard.

Gavan also acknowledged the importance of cooperation in conducting search and rescue operations, law enforcement activities, and marine pollution response capabilities.

"Nung nagka oil spill sa Mindoro, ang Japan Coast Guard, JICA, at ang Japanese Government ang unang nagresponde at tumulong sa atin," he said.

In terms of joint patrols and the West Philippine Sea, discussions were focused on strengthening cooperation and working towards the shared goals of peace and stability in the region.

"Sa ngayon ang usapan ay very broad. We talked about the broad things that affects the relationship among Coast Guards in ASEAN and Asia...Nagkasundo po kami na mas lalo naming paigtingin ang pagtutulungan bilang magkapitbahay na Coast Guard na magkaibigan na may parehong adhikain which is peace and stability in the region," he said.

"Napag-usapan namin yung karagdagang kagamitan na ipoprocure sa Japan, karagdagang training na ating gagawin sa mga institutions nila sa Japan," he added.