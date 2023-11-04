International rule of law 'under serious threat': Japan PM

Screengrab from from House of Representatives livestream

MANILA — Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday warned that the international order, based on the rule of law, is "under serious threat," and reaffirmed his government's efforts to address challenges hounding the international community.

During his address to Congress during a special joint session, Kishida

said the international community "is currently at a historic turning point."

He reaffirmed before lawmakers his government's shared commitment with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to work together to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law.

This includes their plan to maintain a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) and cooperation with like-minded states.

"Underlying this plan is our determination to lead the international community toward cooperation rather than division and confrontation, and to defend 'freedom' and 'the rule of law' at all costs," he said.

"ASEAN is one of the priority regions in overcoming vulnerabilities by strengthening the linkages among countries," he said.

He said that in the South China Sea, the trilateral cooperation of his country, the Philippines and the US to protect the freedom of the sea is underway.

"In addition to the participation of Japan's Self-Defense Forces in the joint US- Philippines exercises held last month, the first joint exercise by the coast guard agencies of the three countries was held in June this year," he said.

"Through these efforts, let us protect the maritime order, which is governed by laws and rules, not by force," Kishida added.

Kishida's visit and remarks come as China continues to insists on its ownership of the South China Sea despite losing an arbitration case to the Philippines.

China also has border disputes with Japan in the Senkaku Islands.

FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC

Kishida explained that the FOIP has 4 pillars, which includes “extending efforts for security and safe use of the sea to the air.”

Among these is the pillar to address challenges in an "Indo-Pacific way" and strengthen multilayered connectivity.

"This is the idea of addressing global challenges in a realistic and practical manner, and enhancing resilience and sustainability of each country as an equal partner," Kishida said.

Kishida added that public-private partnerships and investments in companies that contribute to decarbonization are also underway even as he welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of Tourism.

Kishida likewise talked about enhanced cooperation in on energy transition through the realization of the “Asia Zero Emissions Community" concept.

REACTIONS

House Speaker Martin Romualdez said Kishida's visit boosts the relationship between the Philippines and Japan.

Romualdez said the discourse "fortifies the bridge between our great nations."

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, for his part, said the Japanese official's speech was quite enlightening.



Zubiri added that his address "illuminates the path towards an even more robust and dynamic relationship" between Manila and Tokyo.

It is "one that is grounded in the common pursuit of peace and progress within our countries and throughout our region," said Zubiri.



PH BECOMING A 'MILITARY TRAINING GROUND'

Makabayan bloc lawmakers, however, were wary of the joint security deal between the Philippines and Japan.

House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro added that Japan should apologize for their abuses to Filipinos during the Second World War.

"Nakakabahala ang sinasabing security agreement na ito sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Japan dahil maaaring magdulot ito ng mga paglabag pa sa karapatang pantao lalo na ng sa kababaihan," said Castro of ACT Teachers party-list.

"Ni hindi pa nga humihingi ng tawad ang Japan sa kanilang pang-aabuso noong World War sa mga comfort women ay ito na naman sila at planong papuntahin ang kanilang militar sa bansa," she added.

Castro said the Philippines has become a military training ground for industrialized nations following the proposed security agreement between the country and Japan.

This "endangers our population and they are just giving us scraps of their military hardware," according to the deputy minority leader.

Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas described the security agreement as alarming. She urged the Philippine government to pursue an independent foreign policy instead.

Meanwhile, she urged the Japanese government to apologize to Filipino comfort women.

"Japanese government has yet to issue a formal apology for the abuses committed against comfort women during World War II," said Brosas.

"The brutality and violence faced by comfort women must serve as a wake up call for President Marcos Jr. to reconsider its stance and refuse a military agreement with Japan," she said.

"The Philippine government must actively assist and support the (comfort women) in their fight for justice instead of getting cozy with Japan for the sake of military and security deals," Brosas added.

Kishida said he is honored to have the opportunity to be the first Japanese Prime Minister to speak before the Congress of the Philippines.

He is the 6th world leader to speak before a joint session in the Philippine legislature's history.

