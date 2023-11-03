Efforts being made for Filipinos to exit Gaza: Israel envoy

Several foreign nationals walk after passing the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, in Rafah, Egypt, on November 1, 2023. Stringer/EPA-EFE/file

MANILA — Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said Friday that their government is doing what it can to help Filipinos in Gaza to exit through the Rafah Crossing soon.

However, the commitment is only for Filipino nationals.

“We are talking only about Filipinos… and from our side we will do our best in order to facilitate the safe exit of the Filipinos and we’ll do our efforts that it will happen today or tomorrow,” Fluss said during a media briefing Friday.

Based on the latest monitoring of the Philippine Embassy in Jordan, 115 out of the remaining 134 Filipinos in Gaza have decided to join Philippine government repatriation efforts. However, they are also with 39 to 40 Palestinian spouses.

The Philippine Embassy advised the families to be prepared with all travel documents, including marriage contracts.

“While they may say they are ready to leave Gaza, the expectation is that they want to bring their spouses. So for the record, hiningi na rin naman ng Egypt yung details ng Palestinian spouses so may pag-asa pa rin, sana, na makasama sila. And I cannot speak for them they will be the ones who will decide, kung hindi papayagan yung mga asawa nila na lumikas kasama nila. It’s a personal decision on their part,” Ambassador Wilfredo Santos explained.

Santos explained that around 500 to 600 foreign nationals are being allowed to exit daily at the Rafah Crossing.

The list of names are released around 3 a.m. every day, with instructions to be ready at the Rafah Crossing at 7 a.m.

Fifty seven Filipinos are already at the Rafah Crossing, 68 are in other areas within Southern Gaza which is about 20 minutes away from Rafah Crossing, while 9 are in Gaza City.

According to Santos, the Embassy was able to convince 8 of the 9 Filipinos in Gaza City to return to Southern Gaza and are just waiting for an opportunity to be able to travel safely.

Meanwhile, a 63 year old Filipino nun from the Missionaries for Charity has decided to stay.

“She said she’s reluctant to leave, she wants to stay in the church to continue to attend to the 800 people who have taken refuge in the church. She just asked us to pray for her safety and the safety of the 800 people,” Santos said.