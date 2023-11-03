China denies having 'sleeper cells' in PH

MANILA — The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines on Friday denied having "sleeper cells" or agents working undercover in the country following the arrest of heavily armed Chinese nationals in Pasig City.

The embassy was asked about Beijing's supposed "malevolent intentions by prepositioning clandestine forces for future action with Chinese Trojan horses and sleeper cells nationwide in the Philippines."

"We strongly oppose and condemn such baseless allegations and malicious spreading of disinformation," the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy said.

According to the embassy, they have taken note of the details of the case and are now working with the Philippine authorities to combat transnational criminal activities.

The embassy also lambasted "certain Filipino officials" for "disseminating such highly irresponsible remarks, dramatizing and hyping up maritime differences... and even inciting racial hatred and sowing Sinophobic sentiments."

"The irresponsible words and deeds of the relevant Filipino individuals run counter to the consensus of our two heads of state that maritime differences should be put in a proper place and well managed through dialogue and consultation, thus creating disruption to the diplomatic efforts," the Embassy said.