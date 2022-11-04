Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Photo courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

MANILA — The Philippines on Friday reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day.

Based on data from the Department of Health, the country logged 776 cases, bringing its total infections to 4,007,318 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new infections, 157 were detected in Metro Manila.

Active cases stood at 18,085, the lowest since July 14, noted ABS-CBN Data Analytics chief Edson Guido.

The health department also logged 32 new deaths due to the respiratory disease, pushing overall fatalities to 64,211.

Meanwhile, total COVID-19 recoveries have reached 3,925,022.

The positivity rate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 was at 11.1 percent, Guido added.

Earlier in the day, the DOH said some 3,900 COVID-19 cases were recorded in schools across the country following the resumption of in-person learning.

But DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said these "mild" infections do not outweigh the benefits of full face-to-face classes among students.

