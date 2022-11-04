MANILA — Motorists passing through Pasig City, Quezon City and Makati City were advised by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday to take alternate routes this weekend as several roads in the area will undergo reblocking from November 4 to 7.

The concrete reblocking and repairs by the Department of Public Works and Highways began at 11 p.m. on Friday.

The roads affected by the reblocking include the following.

EDSA NB, Quezon City after Boni Serrano flyover to before P. Tuazon flyover 3rd lane from sidewalk (fast lane), after P. Tuazon flyover to before EDSA/ Aurora Blvd. tunnel 2nd lane from center island (fast lane), after Aurora Blvd. to near New York St. 2nd lane from center island (fast lane) Along Commonwealth Avenue (K007 + 500- K0017 + -950), 2nd and 3rd inner lane Quezon City Cloverleaf (Chainage 000- Chainage 234) going to NLEX SB Roosevelt Avenue corner EDSA SB Along C-5 Service Road, Barangay Bagong Ilog (in front of Corazon Funeral Services), along Lanuza cor. D. Julia Vargas near Valle Verde, along Pasig Blvd. Brgy. Bagong Ilog near Rizal Medical Center C-5 Road SB (2nd lane) Makati City Along EDSA SB Balingasa Creek to Oliveros Footbridge, Quezon City

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, November 7.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes in the meantime.