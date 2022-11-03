Fil-Am sailor pleads guilty to murder of wife in San Diego

A Filipino-American sailor accused of stabbing his wife to death in San Diego, California has pleaded guilty to the crime on the eve of his murder trial.

A day before the jury selection phase, US Navy sailor Jay Barcelon on Wednesday (California time) reversed his not-guilty plea in 2021 over the death of his wife, Zambales-born Rhona Fantone.

Barcelon and Fantone, a dedicated certified nursing assistant at Sharp Coronado Hospital on her way to becoming a nurse, had been married for four years.

According to officials, the couple had been reportedly going through marital issues in April 2021.

On a night Fantone decided she was going to stay with her sister, Barcelon reportedly stabbed her to death as she was picking up items from home.

Police had to force their way into her home and transported her to the hospital where she died.

Barcelon has been in custody since that night with no bail. He faces 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 5 this year.

