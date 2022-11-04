Motorists and pedestrians wade through a knee-deep flood water brought Severe Tropical Storm Paeng along Tirona Highway in Binakayan, Kawit, Cavite on Oct. 30, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Makati City Mayor Abby Binay is pushing for the use of 3 climate-financing instruments, which will give the city access to grants, loans, and funding opportunities to boost climate action.

In an ANC interview Friday, Binay also encouraged other cities to avail of these financing resources to address climate change. These are the city climate finance gap fund, green cities program, and the local climate adaptive living facility.

"We are one of the most vulnerable countries because of climate change and yet we do not access these funds that is available," she said.

"I really wanna encourage local governments. Gusto niyo ng tulong? I'll help you. I'll pitch your project pero hindi puwedeng walang project. Hindi puwedeng walang vision. Hindi puwedeng walang long-term and short-term plans."

Last month, Binay attended the "Daring Cities 2022" in Bonn, Germany, which was organized by ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability. She is a member of ICLEI Global Executive Committee and heads the Innovative Financing Portfolio of ICLEI World.

In an earlier statement, Binay said Makati is planning to apply for support from the World Bank and the European Investment Bank through its city climate finance gap fund.

This climate action trust fund provides technical assistance and capacity building to help cities in developing countries turn climate-focused ideas into concrete project proposals.

The city is also exploring the possibility of tapping the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development through its green cities program, which supports cities by helping them create a green city action plan that includes sustainable infrastructure investments and policy measures.

Lastly, Makati is considering applying for the local climate adaptive living facility.

This is a mechanism designed and hosted by the United Nations Capital Development Fund that provides technical assistance and tools for local government to access climate funds and integrate climate change adaptation into local planning and budgeting system.

In August, the country's financial hub declared a climate emergency amid rising global temperatures.

To mitigate climate change, Makati will install solar panel in schools and offices. The city government is also mulling replacing its fleet of cars with electric vehicles.

Makati is also partnering with the Korea International Cooperation Agency to use electric buses for its smart public transport system.