MANILA — The Philippines has recorded 221 cases of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV in the first 8 months this year, the Department of Health said Friday.

"Mula nung January hanggang August 31, 2022, we have identified 221 RSV cases in the country among our children and up until now, there is no reported death from this RSV," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

The RSV, which is spreading in parts of the US, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be serious for infants and older adults.

The virus can spread through direct contact, airborne transmission or droplets. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include runny nose, fever and cough.

"It's commonly transmitted through respiratory droplets. So, ating transmission ay maaaring makuha sa hangin. Commonly naapektuhan nito ay mga bata less than 5 years old," Vergeire said.

Since its viral, RSV infections go away after some time, the health official said. There is no specific treatment but managing fever and drinking enough fluids are some steps to relieve symptoms of RSV.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those at highest risk for severe disease of RSV are infants, children with weakened immune systems, adults with compromised immune systems and older people with underlying heart or lung disease.

To halt the spread of RSV, the public must wash their hands, avoid close contact with sick people, cover their coughs and sneezes, and clean and disinfect surfaces.

