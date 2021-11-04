Poll officials canvas votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections at a precinct in Pasay City on Monday, May 14, 2018. Filipinos trooped to polling precincts to elect officials in almost 42,000 barangays nationwide. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News

MANILA— A lawmaker on Thursday filed a bill before the House of Representatives seeking to postpone for over 1 year the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections scheduled in December 2022.

In his explanatory note, Davao Oriental 2nd District Rep. Mayo Almario cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for his proposal.

"It is along this line that this bill is filed to postpone the December 5, 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, as mandated by Republic Act No. 9164 as amended, to May 6, 2024," Almario said in the bill.

Almario said the extended terms of the current barangay and SK officials "will provide the fresh set of national and local officials, elected only in May 9, 2022, a mechanism of continuity in the ongoing fight against the pandemic."

He cautioned against having a brand new set of leaders in 2022.

"The country cannot afford to have all new leaders in 2022, from the President of the Republic down to the last Sangguniang Kabataan official, as doing so will add more pressure to the efficient delivery of governmental services. Our collective lead against the pandemic may be threatened of sliding back," Almario said.

The December 2022 polls were originally scheduled on May 11, 2020.

The last barangay elections were held in May 2018 by virtue of a law signed by President Rodrigo Duterte postponing the October 2017 polls.