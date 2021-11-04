Manny Piñol files his certificate of candidacy for senator at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Oct. 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Former Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol on Thursday cited previous differences with the Duterte administration in choosing to run for senator under the tandem of Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom with the standard bearer of Partido Reporma, Piñol said it was an “open secret” that he disagreed with “several policies” of the administration.

It would not look good for him to join the administration ticket while criticizing its policies, he added.

“Unang-una, open secret na nagkakabangga kami ng economic managers on several policies, especially on rice tariffication kaya nakita ko kung doon ako sasama, mukhang asiwa," he said.

(First of all, it's an open secret that I have clashed with the economic managers, especially on rice tariffication that's why it's awkward if I join them.)

As he is originally a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition, Piñol said it was only “natural” for him to run under the Lacson-Sotto tandem. Sotto is chair of the NPC.

Piñol said he doesn't want to attack President Rodrigo Duterte because he is a friend.

In his bid for office, Piñol said he finds Lacson as the best candidate to support because the senator does not engage in personal attacks.

"Mataas, high level iyong kaniyang pag-atake sa mga issues at hindi siya namemersonal (His attacks are high-level and not personal). In fact, he does that with high respect for the President,” Piñol said.

For him, the country needs a “level-headed” leader.

“We are facing a very critical period in our history as a nation. I believe at this point in time, we need a level-headed president, iyong hindi (someone not) panicky, iyong hindi gagawa ng bigla-biglaang desisyon base lamang sa bulong ng isang tao o isang grupo (someone who will not make a rash decision based on what one person or a group says),” he said.

