'No vax, no transaction' policy in Davao brgy. lifted day after implementation

DAVAO CITY - The chairman of this city's Barangay Cabantian changed his mind on Thursday about the “no vaccine, no transaction” policy in its barangay hall a day after the rule was implemented.

Nilo Cabiles apologized through social media for his decision to implement the policy, after it received backlash from residents.

He also apologized to his constituents who were affected by the policy, saying he only intended to protect the community and its residents against COVID-19.

Cabiles said he received angry comments from netizens and residents over the policy that restricts unvaccinated residents from transacting at the barangay hall.

“Ako po ay taos-pusong humihingi ng paumanhin sa aking naging desisyon at akin po itong binabawi. Ito po ay sa kagustuhan kong mapangalagaan ang maproteksyunan ang karamihan sa ating mga ka-barangay. Kung pagkakamali man ito, lubos akong humihingi ng paumanhin sa mga naapektuhan,” he said.

Cabiles earlier said that according to the city health office’s data, Cabantian is among the barangays with low vaccination turnout.

According to a report on PTV Davao, Brgy. Calinan Proper also implemented the “no vaccine, no entry” policy, while Barangay Lasang is set to implement the “no entry, no exit policy” for unvaccinated residents starting Nov. 15.

Based on the vaccination report from the LGU, Davao City already has 788,001 fully vaccinated residents as of Oct. 28.

—Report from Hernel Tocmo

