MANILA - The camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said Thursday they stand by their press release that quoted Commission of Elections spokesperson James Jimenez to claim there are no grounds to file a disqualification case against the former senator.

This, even as the Comelec spokesperson already said he was taken out of context.



"Hindi ako nakikipag-away at makikipa-away kay Director James Jimenez, 'yung statement namin kahapon, I stand by it. We have a recording of what he said and we stand by it. Again hindi tayo makikipagtalo if he said he was taken out of context pero ang sinabi po namin we stand by it," Rodriguez said.

(We won't argue with director James Jimenez but our statement last night, we stand by it. We have a recording of what he said and we stand by it. Again, we won't contest if he says he was taken out of context but we will stand by it [the statement].)

Marcos' camp on Wednesday disseminated a press release titled "﻿Comelec spox says 'no clear case' for disqualification bid against Bongbong," which Jimenez said was "misleading" as it should have been taken in the context of his 2016 vice presidential bid.

Jimenez also said he made the statements before the latest disqualification petition was filed against the former senator.

The Marcos camp released the statement in response to petitions questioning his eligibility to run for the country's top post despite his conviction for tax evasion.

"The quote was referring to why Marcos hadn’t yet been disqualified despite the fact of his conviction. The original quote should have been taken in the context of the fact that he ran for VP in 2016," Jimenez said Wednesday evening.

Marcos' camp said it was "dismayed" over the use of Comelec as a vehicle for political propaganda.

"Unfortunately, ginamit ang Comelec bilang launch pad ng ano - I have referred to them as the yellow ones ... The political assassins," Rodriguez said, adding they will wait for the official copy and notice from Comelec before commenting further.

Rodriguez also asserted that there was "no difference" if Marcos was able to run in 2016 without any basis to disqualify him. Marcos lost his 2016 bid to Vice President Leni Robredo, now also his opponent for the presidency.

"Kung ang pinatutukuyan niya ang 2016 if he is eligible to run in 2016 and there is no bases at all to disqualify him or deny due course what difference does it make now?" Rodriguez said.

(If he was referring to 2016 if he is eligible to run, and there is no basis at all to disqualify him or deny due course - what difference does it make now?)

Jimenez in a separate interview refused to comment on Rodriguez's statement.

But he said a campaign machinery may be behind the use of his quote. He said he would leave it up to voters to be vigilant about similar statements.

"I mean meron namang siyempre campaign machinery na gumagawa ng storya... And they thought that it was a good way of writing it baka gusto niya ganoon 'yung framing, para makakuha ng attention, makakuha ng likes, whatever pero part naman talaga ng kampanya na maglabas tayo, maglalabas sila ng mga misleading na article. Ang mensahe po natin sa mga botante ay kailangan lang maging mapanuri po sila," Jimenez said.

(Of course there is a campaign machinery that creates stories and they thought that it was a good way of writing it, maybe they wanted to frame it that way for the likes, or whatever. But part of the campaign is to release misleading articles. The message right now for voters is to just be vigilant.)

The petition will undergo due process and will be raffled next week for hearing, he added.

"Talagang mukhang matutuloy po ang proseso sa cancellation. All of these facts will be raised in defense," Jimenez said.