MANILA -- Presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Thursday he is in favor of lifting some pandemic restrictions, including increasing passenger capacity in public utility vehicles and the lifting of curfews.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom, Lacson, standard bearer of Partido Reporma for the 2022 elections, said it is time to open up the economy to boost business activity, but without letting go of the containment strategy to test, trace, and treat COVID positive patients.

“As far as I’m concerned… it’s about time na mag-open up tayo (that we start relaxing). 'Yung pagli-lift ng curfew, pati iyong pagtataas ng capacity ng passenger buses, tama ang move na iyon," he said.

(The lifting of the curfew and increase in capacity of bus passengers are right decisions.)

"Ang malawakang involvement ng LGUs sa pagbabakuna, matagal na naming tinutulak din."

(We've also been pushing for the involvement of local government units in the vaccination drive.)

"Kaya lang ang containment strategy, kailangan hindi mawala sa atin, sa isipan ng ating kababayan, pati na rin sa isipin ng mga namumuno partikular na ang mga local government units. Napaka-importante - testing, tracing, at treatment. Pati na iyong vaccination, doon na iyon papunta,” Lacson said.

(The containment strategy should not be forgotten by the people and local leaders. Testing, tracing and treatment are very important. It should also be the case for vaccination.)

The government allowed starting Thursday PUVs to operate at 70 percent capacity as more people use them following the relaxation of quarantine rules.

Curfews in Metro Manila were also lifted starting the same day.

Partido Reporma senatorial bet Dr. Minguita Padilla echoed Lacson's views.

“Definitely, buksan. 70 percent is okay as long as maganda ang ventilation sa loob ng bus, bukas ang mga bintana kahit mga aircondition bus. Iyon ang sabi namin. Nakikinig naman sila. What is important is the ventilation,” Padilla said.

(It should be definitely be opened. Seventy percent [capacity] is okay as long as there is proper ventilation in buses - windows, even in air-conditioned buses, must be opened. That's what we said, and they are following.)

She said plastic barriers in buses can even be removed, but again, with proper ventilation.

“Panahon na buksan na ang ekonomiya. In fact, kami na ang nagsabi tanggalin na ang plastic barriers because they don’t help any."

(It's time to open up the economy. In fact, we were the ones who recommended for the removal of plastic barriers because they don't help any.)

"Hindi sila nakakatulong. In fact, it might even be a venue for the virus to cling to. Kasi this is airbone, hindi siya droplets,” Padilla said.

(It's not helpful... because the virus is airborne, and not transmitted in droplets.)

Padilla is also in favor of lifting the curfew as long as people continue to wear masks.

Lacson's running mate Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III is in favor of resuming face-to-face classes, especially in areas with low number of COVID cases.

He said lockdowns are detrimental in addressing COVID as the measure only postpones pandemic response efforts.

He also called for a faster rollout of vaccines.

"The lockdowns are detrimental. Ang nangyayari, pino-postpone mo lang, imbes na i-address mo, ang problema… So dapat maging maingat tayo sa mga lockdown na ito," he said.

"Lumagpas na tayo nang isang taon at kalahati. We should continue with the enhanced information dissemination on health protocols… and then of course, the immunization, the vaccines,” he added.

“Also huwag pababayaan ang prevention… Kahit na vaccinated ka, may instances na pag nagpabaya ka sa helath protocols mo, ganoon din,” Sotto said.

(You are posting, instead of addressing, the problem... So we should be careful in implementing lockdowns... We've been in this pandemic for more than a year and a half already... Let us also not forget about prevention... If you continue to be complacent even though you are already vaccinated, the problem will persist.)

Asked about President Rodrigo Duterte's statement to impose sanctions against LGUs with slow vaccine rollout, Sotto said the Department of the Interior and Local Government should be cautious about this if indeed an actual order is handed down.

"Kung iyon ay may circular o memorandum na binigay sa DILG, all the DILG has to do is to be just cautious in implementing it because nasa power naman nila eh na ang mga local government officials ay under sa kanila, nananagot naman sa kanila lagi iyon eh,” Sotto said.

(If there is a circular or memorandum issued to the DILG, all the DILG has to do is to be just cautious in implementing it because the power rests on the DILG and all local government officials are under and accountable to it.)

“Hindi ko lang alam kung seryoso ang order o sinabi lang."

(I'm just now sure if it is a serious order, or it's just a mere statement.)