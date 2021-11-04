MANILA - Volunteer organization MP Nation, which used to back the 2022 presidential bid of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, changed its name Thursday to IM4P, or Isko Moreno for President Movement.

Large tarpaulins showing support for the boxing champ, who is joining next year's presidential race under the PROMDI party, have been replaced at the group's headquarters in Makati City.

An image of Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso's beaming face wiped out the one showing Pacquiao's familiar fighting stance in what the volunteer group calls a "symbolic turnover".

In a press conference, IM4P Exec. Committee member Kristelle Galang said they are saddened at how Pacquiao's camp reacted to their departure from the party.

"Rather than thank us for the tireless work we rendered for laying down the groundwork of the grassroots for the political machinery of Sen. Pacquiao, most of it using our own resources, his camp opted to go on personal vendetta," Galang said.

"Nagalit pa sila (They got angry) and accused us, without verification to the point of being libelous and damaging not just to one individual but to everyone in our group."

She is referring to allegations by Pacquiao's campaign manager Salvador "Buddy" Zamora that MP Nation engages in "money-making schemes," and that its Lead Convenor Dani Enriquez supposedly misrepresented himself as a Philippine Air Force colonel.

Galang said these allegations are "so not true," and that whatever funds they used to support Pacquiao were their own resources.

She said they left the party voluntarily, and were not ejected from Pacquiao's campaign team, as supposedly claimed by Zamora.

"Our decision [to leave] is the right and patriotic decision," she said.

When asked what the real reason is for leaving Pacquiao's party, IM4P Exec. Committee member Nolan Sison said, "'Pag dinetalye namin, mas lalaki ang sunog, at mahal namin si Pacquiao."

(If we go into details, it'll be more damaging. We love Pacquiao.)

Galang said they are giving Pacquiao's camp time "to clarify and rectify their unfounded and damaging statements against Enriquez and MP Nation."

Enriquez was at the press conference but did not appear in front of media, nor spoke at the event. He was seen helping distribute shirts with Domagoso's name and face to the small group of attendees.

In a statement read by Galang, IM4P said they hold no grudge against Pacquiao, but they believe it is time to support a different candidate.

"It is now the time to choose the right president for our country. Marami nang nagugutom, marami na pong namamatay. Hindi tayo puwedeng trial and error... We should vote for someone who is intellectually, mentally, physically, spiritually ready for this position."

(Many people are getting hungry and dying. We can't keep having trial and error.)

Galang is the wife of Tino Tambunting Galang, a candidate for representative of the 2nd District of Tarlac.

Sison said that in supporting Domagoso, they will be tapping mainly into the motorcycle rider community and the senior citizen community.

Among the representatives of IM4P are Congressman Godofredo Arquiza of the Senior Citizen Partylist and Atty. Waray Evasco, who said they are backing a candidate who will support senior citizens.

A small crowd was gathered to attend the press conference, most of them senior citizens.

IM4P will also conduct medical missions, launch an "operation tulong" for those severely affected by the pandemic, and conduct training activities at the barangay level to spread information on why people should vote for Domagoso, it said.

In the group's war room, Riyal Laygan, Head of Membership and Recruitment Committee, showed their supposed each and influence, which they estimate to be over 52 million voters.

Domagoso, the standard bearer of Aksyon Demokratiko, and Pacquiao are among 97 individuals who filed their candidacies for president next year.

The others include Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., former Defense Sec. Norberto Gonzales, former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, and labor leader Leody de Guzman.

The list will be trimmed to remove those considered by the Commission on Elections as nuisance.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections begins on Feb. 8, 2022.

