Fil-Am Army vet convicted of terror plot sentenced to 25 years in prison

A Filipino American Army veteran in Reseda, California, who was convicted of a terror plot, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Last August, Mark Steven Domingo was found guilty of one count of providing material support to terrorism and one count of attempting to use of a weapon of mass destruction. Domingo will serve 15 years in prison for the first count and 25 years for the second count. Both sentences are to be served simultaneously.

Domingo was arrested in April 2019 after he was discovered to be showing support for violent jihad in online forums. The Department of Justice said that he called for retribution following an attack on Muslims in New Zealand in March 2019, and wanted another event like the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. Domingo later revealed to an FBI covert employee that he planned to bomb a political rally in Long Beach, California in 2019. He was arrested before he could carry it out.

The DOJ said that Domingo selected a rally in Long Beach as his target. He scouted the location with whom he thought was an accomplice, but was in fact an FBI covert employee. Domingo also bought what he believed were explosives from an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a bomb maker. The Islamic convert was arrested that same day in April 2019 before he could carry out his plot. - with a report from Steve Angeles