MANILA— Embattled Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. has P3.4 billion worth of purchases undeclared to the tax bureau, a possible ground for tax evasion, a tax expert told a Senate hearing Thursday.

Mon Abrea, a Bureau of Internal Revenue consultant, said out of the P7.2-billion purchases that the firm declared to the BIR, some P3.4 billion were supposedly undeclared.

Abrea noted that their summary list of purchases is P3.2 billion, while their summary list of importation is only P0.6 billion.

"Ibig sabihin, P3.4 billion ang hindi nakadeklara sa BIR pero dineklara nila sa kanilang audited [financial statement] bilang audited... kaya po siguro ang tanungin natin ang gumawa ng FS, saan nanggaling 'yung P3.4 billion?" Abrea said.

(This means that P3.4 billion was not declared to the BIR but they declared it to their audited financial statement. We should ask the one who made the financial statement, where did the P3.4 billion come from?"

It is also possible, he said, that the money was paid to the supplier but they were not issued a receipt.

He also warned that an over 30 percent over declaration of expenses or under declaration of income are grounds for tax evasion.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said Pharmally's records could be considered as "false entries" which is punishable by imprisonment. Foreigners involved can also be deported.

"The support documents for the financial statements should be produced... Dargani has refused to produce them because doon po lalabas ang kalokohan, kapag nakikita natin kung wala namang purchases na nagkakahalaga ng P3.4 billion," Drilon said, referring to Pharmally president Twinkle Dargani.

(Dargani refused to produce them because that's where they could be caught, when we see there are no purchases worth P3.4 billion)

"Ibig sabihin, dinadaya nila 'yung kanilang income taxes, dinadaya nila ang taumbayan. Ang laki na nga ng nakuha nila... dadayain pa... kumita na nga sa overpricing, kumita pa sa [hindi] pagbabayad ng buwis," the lawmaker added.

(This means that they are cheating their income taxes and the Filipino people. They already got a huge amount of money and they still have the balls to cheat their taxes.)

Dargani, with brother Mohit, have been cited in contempt by the Senate panel for refusing to submit summoned documents. They have both claimed poor treatment by lawmakers at the investigation.

Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, meanwhile alleged that the Pharmally purchases were even faked.

Drilon said that what is important for the lawmakers is to look into the firm's "cost of sales" worth P7.2 billion but pointed out that they cannot do so because they do not have the crucial documents from Pharmally.

Iluminada Sebial, the external accountant hired by Pharmally, previously admitted during the hearings that she was not able to screen the firm's transactions due to the absence of support documents.

Sebial said she only "checked the list" as that was her primary role.

The Senate panel has difficulty looking into this matter due to the absence of documents from Pharmally, which Mohit Dargani, the firm's treasurer and secretary, refused to submit.

The Senate is investigating Pharmally after records showed that the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service (PS-DBM) awarded billions-worth of contracts to the company that only had less than a million pesos in paid-up capital.

Some senators earlier said the PS-DBM bought allegedly overpriced face masks and RT-PCR test kits from the company whose executives are accused of fraudulent schemes in Taiwan, instead of procuring from local suppliers that were selling cheaper items.

