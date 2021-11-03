People visit market stalls in Divisoria, Manila on November 2, 2021. More people are spending time outdoors as active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease with the Department of Health (DOH) reporting the lowest number of active cases in 8 months on Tuesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Doctors warned the public not to be complacent, even as government loosened quarantine restrictions.

Dr. Aileen Espina of the Philippine Society of Public Health Physicians said the drop in COVID-19 cases meant it was all right to allow more public activities.

"I would say that based on the numbers, warranted naman po 'yung mga pagluluwag na minumungkahi . . . Para din po kasi ito sa ating economy, to revive our economy," she told Teleradyo Wednesday.

(I would say that based on the numbers, the recommendation to ease restrictions is warranted for our economy.)

"May basehan po pero mayroon din po kaming paalala, na sana po, 'wag po nating iisipin na we're out of the woods.

(But we must remind everyone that we shouldn't think we're out of the woods already.)

"Pero mayroon lang po sana kaming munting paalala. 'Wag po nating iisipin na dahil bumababa na po ang numero eh wala na po ang COVID. Nandiyan lang po siya, nagmamatyag, naghihintay na siya ay aarangkada ulit. So 'wag po natin siyang bigyan ng pagkakataon na umarangkada ulit."

(But we have a reminder. Let us not think that COVID is gone just because our cases are decreasing. It's still there, just waiting for the time when it can strike again.)

Espina said that although the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines was decreasing, there has been an uptick in the number of cases in other countries.

"Kung titingnan po kasi natin ang mga pangyayari o kaganapan sa ibang parte ng mundo na nagluwag, nauna ho silang nagluwag sa atin, katulad ng Amerika, Britanya, United Kingdom, ngayon po they're in the middle of another surge. Marami po 'yung kaso ngayon sa UK kung mababasa niyo naman po sa news," Espina said.

(If we look at what's happening in other parts of the world, those countries which eased restrictions first, like America, or Britain, United Kingdom, are now in the middle of another surge. There are a lot of cases again in the UK now if you heard from the news.)

"Pero kung tayo po ay aabusuhin ang mga pagluluwag na ibinibigay sa atin ngayon, hindi rin po malayo na magkakaroon po tayo ng outbreak muli."

(So if we abuse the easing of restrictions that are implemented now, then it is possible for another outbreak to happen."

Espina said it was better to use this time to monitor the situation and look at how to avoid another surge.

"Ang hiling po sana namin, itong panahon na ito, 'wag po tayong kumpiyansa. Bagkus, gamitin po natin ang panahon na ito para . . . Tingnan po natin, paano ba natin maiiwasan 'yung pagdami ng kaso?" she said.

(We appeal that we shouldn't be too complacent this time, and instead we should use this opportunity to look at ways on how to avoid another uptick in cases.)

The Philippines on Wednesday announced 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally since February, data from the health department showed.

The government also announced that it will be lifting the curfew in Metro Manila starting November 4.

It will also be increasing the capacity of the Philippine National Railways (PNR), Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and Manila Light Rail Transit (LRT) to 70 percent.