MANILA – A police official confirmed Thursday that some "overly excited" police officers grabbed relief packs and took photos of a relief-distribution project in Cagayan but said the incident was a misunderstanding.

In a series of now-viral tweets, Oplan Bangon Cagayan project implementer Zach Singson said several police officers put up a “Duterte Legacy” tarpaulin near their area while they were distributing relief packs in Barangay Mission, Sta. Teresita, Cagayan last October 31.

But one police officer approached us and asked “pwede ba naming gamitin yung isa o dalawa pang photo ops lang?”. And of course we immediately explained that we are a private and a non-partisan organization. All we thought they understood us already because they said “ah okay” 2/5 — - (@xavierzacharyy) October 31, 2021

Sa lahat po na nagsasabi na fabricated at Fake news ito please watch the video. Our volunteer managed to get some short clips of our conversation and their photo ops. https://t.co/v2ql1xjx0g pic.twitter.com/GZLxsfL46h — - (@xavierzacharyy) November 1, 2021

“We arrived there at 3 o’ clock and there’s still no police there at the barangay hall,” Singson told ANC’s “Rundown.”

“But we were just surprised that while we’re still distributing our relief goods, nagpunta na po sila doon and immediately put up the tarpaulin. They didn’t introduce themselves first or even approached us,” he said.

“But after setting up the tarpaulin Sir, they approached us and asked us kung okay lang ba na sila na manghiram ng relief pack for their photo ops, in which I explained, well, that we do not agree.”

Despite this, however, Singson said the police personnel still took a couple of their relief packs and took photos of them handing these out to typhoon victims.

“While we were still talking to one of their police officers, they’re already taking photos without our consent.”

“And right after that they grabbed our relief goods and then, they had their photo ops and of course for us, we cannot say na 'Please delete it' because it’s not our place, and we’re afraid because of our fear that they might harm us or do something negative against us,” he said.

Singson said he did not want the cops to use their relief goods for photos because he was concerned about their donors thinking that they were allowing themselves to be used by some institutions.

“Because we are a private organization. And what if our donors can see their post? Baka mamaya po kasi sabihin nila, we are letting politics or these institutions use us. And parang for me lang po, ang only concern ko is 'yung trust ng donors for us. That’s why we really didn’t agree for them to use our ecobags and relief goods,” he noted.

He also explained that they did not coordinate with police for their relief goods distribution because it was a disaster-related matter.

“We really didn’t coordinate with (Philippine National Police) because this is a disaster-related matter. So of course we have to coordinate with (Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office) and (Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office.)

INCIDENT A 'MISUNDERSTANDING'

On ANC, PNP Region 2 public information officer Lt.Col Andree Abella said the personnel involved in the incident have been “relieved from their present designations at Sta. Teresita Police Station” and are now under the Cagayan Police Provincial Office.

“They are under the custody of Cagayan Police Provincial Office while still undergoing investigation and as of the moment, they are undergoing orientation on how they should conduct police community-relations activities and the likes,” she said.

Abella noted that the cops involved admitted to their wrongdoing when asked by their superiors about it.

She stressed, however, that what happened was a mere misunderstanding, and there was no deliberate credit-grabbing on the part of the cops.

“The incident that happened in Barangay Mission, Sta. Teresita, Cagayan is one of a sort of a misunderstanding and lack of proper discernment on the part of our PNP personnel,” she said.

“Siguro they were overly excited, or something like they did not, it was a lack of proper coordination as this group coordinated with the local government unit and also the MSWDO so upon learning of the activity, our police officers, believing that it was another activity of the Duterte caravan, kasi yun po yung previously, they had that activity at that place,” she added.

Singson said he has since met with PNP Region 2 Director PBGen. Steve Ludan, who also assured him that he will not tolerate wrongdoing on the part of his officers.

Asked what he plans to do going forward, he said, “Siguro the next actions that we would like to do na is bahala na po si Regional Director for that because well, wala naman po kaming alam sa process nila.”

He said on Twitter, however, that they remain undeterred in their mission to help their fellow Cagayanos.

“In spite of everything that happened, we will never stop in doing our mission and purpose which is to help our fellow Cagayanos and the Filipino people who are in need of help.”

--ANC, 4 November 2021