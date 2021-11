MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday that 710 out of 1,484 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination and 738 out of 974 passed the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination given this month.

David Xyz Temple Callena of University of Southeastern Philippines-Davao City topped the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination with a rating of 92.80 percent.

Hashim Monir Mokamad Ambia of Mindanao State University-General Santos City (92.00) and Kenneth Diaz Chan of Mapua University-Manila (91.20) took 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

RANK NAME SCHOOL RATING (%) 1 DAVID XYZ TEMPLE CALLENA UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHEASTERN PHILIPPINES-DAVAO CITY 92.80 2 HASHIM MONIR MOKAMAD AMBIA MINDANAO STATE UNIVERSITY-GEN. SANTOS CITY 92.00 3 KENNETH DIAZ CHAN MAPUA UNIVERSITY (FOR M.I.T.) - MANILA 91.20 4 SIDFREY NACIONAL ALBERCA EASTERN VISAYAS STATE UNIVERSITY (for.LIT)TACLOBAN 89.90 5 JOHNSON RALPH FESTEJO PEREZ UNIVERSITY OF BATANGAS 89.50 6 ROM IVAN FAJARDO BALANGUE UNIVERSITY OF BAGUIO 89.30 BRYCE BERTRAM SIOPAN SISON UNIVERSITY OF SAINT LA SALLE 89.30 7 CAMILLE JOY BERMIDO VIDAL UNIVERSITY OF BATANGAS 89.00 8 JACGIL ANTONI BANDA OCULAM UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS 88.10 JOHAIMEN MADID OMAR MINDANAO STATE UNIVERSITY-MARAWI CITY 88.10 9 NORMAN DAVID PARAY MEDINA UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-DILIMAN 87.80 TIM PATRICK BAYUDAN NIEVES UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS 87.80 10 ALYSSA MAYETTE COBOL CARAANG UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHEASTERN PHILIPPINES-DAVAO CITY 87.70 HANNA MHEI NOCHE SAN JOSE DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY-DASMARIÑAS 87.70

Mark Justine Ramos of University of Batangas meanwhile topped the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination with a 95 percent rating, while Callena and Chan tied for the 2nd place after they both garnered a 94 percent rating.

Sidfrey Nacional Alberca of Eastern Visayas State University-Tacloban took 3rd place with a 93 percent rating.

RANK NAME SCHOOL RATING (%) 1 MARK JUSTINE RAMOS CUDIAMAT UNIVERSITY OF BATANGAS 95.00 2 DAVID XYZ TEMPLE CALLENA UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHEASTERN PHILIPPINES-DAVAO CITY 94.00 KENNETH DIAZ CHAN MAPUA UNIVERSITY (FOR M.I.T.) - MANILA 94.00 3 SIDFREY NACIONAL ALBERCA EASTERN VISAYAS STATE UNIVERSITY (for.LIT)TACLOBAN 93.00 ISAAC NOAH MALINIS ENRIQUEZ DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY-DASMARIÑAS 93.00 IAN PIOLO BRIONES EVANGELISTA UNIVERSITY OF BATANGAS 93.00 TIM PATRICK BAYUDAN NIEVES UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS 93.00

