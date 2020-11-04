US-PH ties to remain strong regardless of 2020 US presidential poll winner: US Chargé d'affaires

US President Donald Trump (left) and challenger Joe Biden (right) held competing televised town halls. Reuters/File

MANILA - The relationship between the United States and the Philippines will remain strong regardless of the outcome of the 2020 US presidential elections, Embassy Chargé d'affaires John C. Law said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a 2020 US presidential election watch event in the US Embassy in Manila, Law said the US-Philippine alliance “will not change and will only grow and flourish for many years to come,” regardless of who wins the US vote.

"The US relationship is very, very old. It's very, very strong. There have been Republicans and Democratic presidents of the US and different administrations of the Philippines. One constant has been the relationship between our peoples. The relationship between our countries is always very strong and (I'm) certain it will continue," he said.

Law also expressed his sympathies and condolences to Filipinos who lost loved ones and homes in the wake of Super Typhoon Rolly.

"I am here to reassure you that the United States stands ready to do anything we can to make sure that Philippines recovers in the wake of the typhoon," he said.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque earlier said the Philippines does not expect major changes in its relations with the US whoever wins in the 2020 polls. He said the US State Department has already ensured continuity as far as US foreign policy is concerned.

"We don't expect any major changes in bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States," he told CNN Philippines.

"And even if there is a new President, I am not saying that there will be, but in case there is a new President in the United States in the person of Senator Biden, I am confident that the President can also develop close personal friendship with Mr. Biden. May the best man win as of now," he added.

An Agence France-Press tally, as of posting, showed Biden with 238 electoral votes and 213 for Trump in the race for 270 out of 538 electoral college votes to win the presidency.

Biden was boosted by the addition of Arizona in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

That leaves the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin still up in the air as of posting, as well as the easier to predict states of Alaska (Republican) and Nevada (Democratic).

Officials in many of the states had indicated it will take longer than usual to count the ballots, with the situation complicated this year by the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to record mail-in voting.

Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, have projected a final picture could emerge Wednesday (Manila time), Pennsylvania has said it could take up to November 6, while in North Carolina, mail ballots postmarked election day are accepted until November 12.

Democrats are widely thought to have cast more mail-in ballots than Trump's supporters and Republicans have already signaled they'll pursue an aggressive strategy in Pennsylvania to have the votes that arrived after the election thrown out. With a report by Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News, and Agence France-Presse.