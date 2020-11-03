Storm signal no. 1 up in parts of northern Luzon due to 'Siony'

MANILA (UPDATE) - Storm signal no. 1 was raised early Wednesday over parts of northern Luzon ahead of tropical storm Siony's expected approach, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 19th storm was last estimated 755 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes as of 10 a.m., packing maximum winds of 85 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph, PAGASA said.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

- northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

- eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Balintang Islands, Babuyan Islands, Didicas Islands, and Camiguin Islands including their adjoining islets)

Siony is moving east "slowly" and is forecast to keep its pace or "remain almost stationary" in the next 12 hours, after which it will head westward or west-northwestward towards the Luzon Strait and extreme Northern Luzon, according to PAGASA.

The northeasterlies and Siony's trough will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Aurora, Quezon, and the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.

It warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and/or those that received significant antecedent rainfall from previous storms.