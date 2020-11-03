Robredo calls for donations for devastated Albay town

Residents look at destroyed homes and debris left by Typhoon Rolly in Tiwi, Albay on Tuesday. Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday called for donations to rebuild Tiwi, Albay, which is one of the most devastated towns after super typhoon Rolly hammered the Philippines earlier this week.

In a Facebook video message, Robredo described the situation in Tiwi is pitiful as town residents severely affected by Rolly scurry to salvage anything that can still be used to rebuild their homes.

"Sobrang nakakaawa po kasi parang tina-try nilang i-salvage kung ano man 'yung pwede nilang magamit. Giba lahat ng mga bahay," she said.

The Vice President said around 1,000 houses in Tiwi were destroyed by Rolly, while 5,000 others were partially damaged.

Robredo said she promised town officials that her office will find partners to rebuild Tiwi. She said the public can donate to the Albay town.

"'Yung mga nagtatanong po sa amin pano makatulong, aside from pagkain, housing materials din talaga," she said.

Robredo earlier flew to Camarines Sur which was also battered after Rolly unleashed its wrath in Bicol region.

A former representative of CamSur, the Vice President arrived there Monday afternoon.

Rolly, a super typhoon at its peak, made 2 landfalls in the region on Sunday morning, prompting some hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes, according to data from the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) Bicol.

At least 19 people died from the tropical cyclone.