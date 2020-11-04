No 'conscious effort' to conceal Duterte wealth: Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte records a statement after meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila, October 19, 2020. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA— There is no "conscious effort to conceal" President Rodrigo Duterte's wealth, his spokesman said Wednesday, even as his net worth has not been released since 2018.

Duterte is only following guidelines of the Office of the Ombudsman, which earlier restricted access to government officials' Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

“I don’t think there is a conscious effort to conceal because he has complied with it. He is just respecting the recent guidelines issued by the Ombudsman because after all the Ombudsman is a constitutional body tasked with promoting accountability amongst public officers," Roque told CNN Philippines.

“So, all he’s saying is let’s respect the guidelines issued by the Ombudsman and comply with those guidelines.”

Roque said he would ask the President on Thursday if he would make public his SALN.

“The times that we have talked, it’s about the typhoon. So, no, I haven’t brought it up but we have another meeting tomorrow and he will make another address to the nation on COVID and perhaps there I will then bring up the matter," he said.

The Ombudsman in September limited the public's access to officials' SALN, allowing their release only for official investigations, by court order, or upon authority from officials themselves.