Malacañang, naniniwalang may silbi rin ang quarrying sa Albay

MAYNILA — Inihayag ng Malacañang ngayong Miyerkoles na may maganda ring naidudulot ang quarrying activities sa Albay.

Ito ay kahit pa itinuro ng mga residente ng Guinobatan, Albay na quarrying ang dahilan kaya nasira ng mga malalaking bato, at nalubog sa lahar ang maraming mga bahay sa kasagsagan ng pananalasa ng Bagyong Rolly.

Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na may silbi rin ang quarrying activities, lalo na sa lugar na may bulkan.

“That's the rationale why they allowed quarrying because, number one, there’s lahar; and number two, you need to remove the lahar. I know for a fact that the Governor of Albay has requested from NDRRMC funding precisely to deal with the deposited lahar in the volcano because eventually it will come down,” ani Roque.

Aniya, nabigyan ang pamahalaang panlalawigan ng nasa P833 milyon para matanggal ang lahar deposits doon.

Bagamat ipinagutos na ni Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu na suspendihin muna ang quarrying activities doon, inaalam pa kung papayagan ito kalaunan dahil bukod sa pagtatanggal ng lahar deposits, nagbibigay din ito ng kabuhayan sa mga residente ng Albay.

“There are no activities ongoing right now because it is after the typhoon. But I think, they’re now investigating whether or not these lahar activities must continue. But for the point of view of practicality, you need to remove the lahar deposits around the volcano; and number two, of course, livelihood for the people of Albay,” aniya.

